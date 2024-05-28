Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,682 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,533,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 96,113 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. 6,951,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

