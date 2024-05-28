FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.31

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 43649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after buying an additional 533,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

