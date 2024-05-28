Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 4.21. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

