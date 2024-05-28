GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 15.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 28,577,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,436,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.50 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. GameStop’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 659.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

