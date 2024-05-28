General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,722 shares of company stock worth $1,856,606. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

