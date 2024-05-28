Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $1.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

