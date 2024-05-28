Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
