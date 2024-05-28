Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Buys 10,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,792.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.05 per share, with a total value of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Global Partners stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $49.50.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.