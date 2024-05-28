Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Raised by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 2.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 109.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Global Payments stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.76. 2,870,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,784. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

