Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Update

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KROP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 19,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Get Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF alerts:

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.