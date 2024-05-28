Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Update

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KROP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 19,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile
