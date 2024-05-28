Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

