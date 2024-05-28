Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.38

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 2469035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
