Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graco by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $70,891,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. Graco has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

