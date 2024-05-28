Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Graco has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,952. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $152,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Graco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

