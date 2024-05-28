Grin Price Up 8.3% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $184,864.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,242.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.73 or 0.00682467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00121542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00207580 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00091615 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.