Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRTS. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

