Guggenheim Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $170.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

