Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,785 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $168,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $105,311,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.36. 68,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

