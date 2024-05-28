H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 767,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,789,802 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $36.43.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 669,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in H World Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 231,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,778,000 after buying an additional 659,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

