Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $129.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $22,395,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

