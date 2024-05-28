Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.