HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOWL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

