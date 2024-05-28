Head-To-Head Comparison: Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) vs. Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A -1.62% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Critical Metals and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Critical Metals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 133.30%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Fission Uranium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

