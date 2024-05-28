Head to Head Comparison: First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) vs. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First US Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

First US Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 14.55% 9.57% 0.80% Glacier Bancorp 16.40% 6.51% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $56.19 million 1.00 $8.48 million $1.34 7.24 Glacier Bancorp $1.14 billion 3.77 $222.93 million $1.75 21.55

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First US Bancshares pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First US Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats First US Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans, including residential housing projects, commercial and industrial development, and for purchase and improvement of raw land for agricultural production; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by collateral in form of personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.