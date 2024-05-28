Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.76 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

