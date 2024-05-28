Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.06. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,023,237 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 15.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

