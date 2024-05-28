Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.72 billion and $67.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00054330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.145096 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1042103 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $64,582,233.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

