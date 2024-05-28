Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.09

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1103336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $750.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hello Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.