Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Down 1.7%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 2,259,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,886,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.20. The stock has a market cap of £19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

