Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 5.9%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 609,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 606,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

