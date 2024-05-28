Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 1.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.99 and last traded at $329.20. 737,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,368,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.56. The firm has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

