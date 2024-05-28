Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $85.52 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 2496408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

