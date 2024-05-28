HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,060.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOYA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. 32,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,221. HOYA has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.34.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.