Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 4.9%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 165,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,347,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

