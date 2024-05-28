IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $37.71

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $36.84. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 69,979 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,825,000 after buying an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

