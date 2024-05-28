Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $238.90 and last traded at $239.42. Approximately 216,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,189,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average is $254.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

