Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lessened by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 729,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

