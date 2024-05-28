Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after buying an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.