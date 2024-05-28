Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,964 shares of company stock worth $5,751,634. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

