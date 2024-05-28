IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $14,474.60 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

