Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading Up 6.6%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 112,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 114,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Indivior Trading Up 6.3 %
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 2.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Indivior by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
