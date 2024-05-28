Innealta Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 2.6% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 739,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,367. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

