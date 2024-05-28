Innealta Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 193,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 2,095,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Report on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.