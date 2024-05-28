Innealta Capital LLC Invests $241,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 366,660 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,583,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 5,110,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

