Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 319,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,940. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock worth $1,190,352. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.