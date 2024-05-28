Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,419 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after buying an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $3,158,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $1,901,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 8,581,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511,200. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

