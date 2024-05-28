Innealta Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 4,736,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

