Insider Buying: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackLine Price Performance
NASDAQ BL traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 1,698,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,414. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
