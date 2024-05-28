Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 1,308 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,388.81).
Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,389.12).
Centrica Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:CNA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140.65 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 16,473,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,835,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.82. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.22).
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
