Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 1,308 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,388.81).

On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,389.12).

LON:CNA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140.65 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 16,473,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,835,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.82. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.22).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156 ($1.99).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

