Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$34,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$41.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

